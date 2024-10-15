Cong Raises Concerns About Integrity Of Upcoming Maha, Jharkhand Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday raised concerns about the integrity of the upcoming Assembly in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, in the wake of allegations made by ally JMM against the Election Commission.

"Can elections be conducted honestly in Maharashtra and Jharkhand? We saw in Chhattisgarh where even the BJP admitted that the Congress would form the government. We witnessed the same in Madhya Pradesh and recently in Haryana, where all exit predicted a Congress win, Where did things go wrong?" Alvi told IANS.

"As long as elections are conducted using EVMs, it will be very difficult to defeat the BJP, I have been saying this repeatedly," he added.

Citing the example of Israel, the Congress leader remarked: "If Israel can target and injure people in Lebanon from a distance of 600 kilometres using pagers and walkie-talkies, then what power does an EVM hold?"

Noting that PM Modi has good relations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said "Israel is an expert in these matters".

He further emphasised that the opposition must push for elections to be conducted via ballot papers, adding, "I doubt the integrity of elections if they continue with EVMs."

In addition, Alvi criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that he has no concern for law and order.

He highlighted incidents in Amethi, "where children were killed after intruders entered homes, and in Bahraich, where law and order are being disregarded as people create disturbances under the influence of alcohol", adding: "The administration has completely failed."

The Congress leader also attacked UP CM for introducing laws that, in his view, are being used to imprison innocent people. "I have never seen such a thing where someone spits in food before serving it. Where did Yogi get this information from? It is a baseless claim, and everyone knows he has a bias against Muslims. This law is being created to target Muslims."

He concluded by stating that if anyone is committing such acts, the government should take action against them rather than introduce laws targeting specific communities.