Recent events throw Esmail Qaani into spotlight

(MENAFN) Recent events have thrown Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-QF), into the spotlight due to conflicting reports regarding his status, particularly rumors of his death in Lebanon. Iranian state television aimed to dispel these rumors by broadcasting live footage of Qaani arriving at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport. This appearance occurred during a ceremony honoring Abbas Nilfroshan, a Quds Force official killed in an Israeli targeting Hezbollah's late leader, Hassan Nasrallah, on September 27.



In response to the swirling speculation, Tasnim News Agency reported statements from Qaani’s advisor, Ibrahim Jabbari, who confirmed that Qaani is indeed alive and in good health. Jabbari also indicated that Qaani is scheduled to receive a medal from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Earlier, security officials had expressed concern over Qaani's whereabouts after he traveled to Lebanon amid escalating Israeli military operations following Nasrallah’s death.



Qaani took command of the Quds Force after the assassination of his predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020. The uncertainty surrounding Qaani’s situation unfolds against a backdrop of increasing Israeli military actions in Lebanon, resulting in numerous casualties and widespread displacement.



In a related development, Ayatollah Khamenei commended IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh for his critical role in Iran's missile strikes targeting Israeli interests. These military actions coincide with a series of Israeli operations that have led to the deaths of several prominent figures within Hezbollah and Hamas, raising alarms about the safety of Iranian military leaders in the region.



Since late September, Israel has launched one of its most extensive military offensives against Lebanon, causing significant casualties and displacing many civilians. The overall situation remains highly volatile, with potential repercussions that could extend throughout the region, underscoring the delicate balance of power and the ongoing tensions that characterize this complex geopolitical landscape.

