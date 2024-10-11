New DEFENT Fentanyl Test Kits By Defense Diagnostics Inc. Offer Unique Anonymous Reporting Tool To Combat Opioid Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Defense Diagnostics Inc. (DDI) is tackling the fentanyl epidemic with its new DEFENT Fentanyl Test Kit – featuring the most sensitive test strip on the market, an innovative anonymous reporting system, and all necessary components for conducting accurate tests with consistent results.The fentanyl crisis has leveled devastating blows to Americans, claiming over 70,000 lives from unintentional overdoses in 2023(1) and costing the US economy over $1 trillion annually since 2018(2).DDI, a medical diagnostics firm led by experts bridging innovative biochemistry with an understanding of modern health and wellness, is approaching fentanyl detection in a new light.Designed to be the most user-friendly fentanyl testing option on the market, the DEFENT Fentanyl Test Kit aims to make widespread testing accessible and commonplace.By putting cutting-edge technology in the hands of everyday individuals and offering a unique opt-in platform for anonymous data collection and reporting, the kit empowers informed decision-making at both personal and community levels, potentially saving countless lives."We're thrilled to launch Defense Diagnostics with our first product: the DEFENT Fentanyl Test Kit," said Ahmad Hussain, CEO of Defense Diagnostics. "This comprehensive kit is unique in the market, combining advanced testing strips with all necessary components for accurate results. Each kit includes a 5-pack of our advanced fentanyl testing strips, micro scoops, a measuring cup, and an easy-to-follow guide – addressing the resource gaps we've identified in existing solutions.""What truly sets our product apart is our unique online opt-in reporting tool. Users can anonymously report positive fentanyl test results by scanning a QR code on the packaging and providing minimal information: their age-range, tested substance, and city/state of testing. This aggregated data is then visualized and displayed on our website, enabling individuals to identify substances commonly contaminated with fentanyl and areas at higher risk of fentanyl exposure.""The reporting tool is a first-of-its-kind feature that transforms individual test results into valuable community-level insights, creating multiple layers of awareness. Users can test substances with our strips and check the online reporting tool to know if they're in a fentanyl hot spot. Our dual approach enhances safety measures and allows both users and public health officials to use data in their decision-making.""We're not just addressing practical barriers with our product – we're initiating a cultural shift. We aim to normalize substance testing as a standard safety practice, making it accessible and stigma-free for everyone. This comprehensive approach creates a safer environment based on informed decision-making and proactive health management at both individual and community levels."Unparalleled Features: Why the DEFENT Fentanyl Test Strip Kit Leads the Market- The most sensitive test strip on the market, accurately detecting fentanyl at cut-off limits as low as 15 ng/mL- Featuring a unique, anonymous opt-in online reporting system, the kit enables users to help identify fentanyl hot spots, guide public health decision-making, and access crucial safety information, empowering individuals and communities- Utilizing advanced immunoassay technology, our fentanyl test strips are engineered with precision antibodies, ensuring maximum sensitivity and accuracy in detecting harmful substances- Manufactured in an FDA-certified and ISO 13485 facility, guaranteeing the highest quality standards- Offers the most comprehensive detection range, identifying not only fentanyl but also a wide array of dangerous synthetic analogs like carfentanyl and acetyl fentanyl- Elevates testing precision with a comprehensive kit, including five advanced fentanyl test strips, five micro scoops, and a measuring cup, enabling accurate substance preparation and reducing false resultsThe DEFENT Fentanyl Test Kit is available through and our brand website, , with additional retail partnerships coming soon for broader distribution and impact. Defense Diagnostics Inc. invites partners, stakeholders, and the wider community to join its mission to rethink how we test and tackle critical societal problems. For more information about the company, its products, and future initiatives, please visit .Looking ahead, Defense Diagnostics Inc. is poised to revolutionize fentanyl testing and harm reduction further. The company is developing a range of innovative products that promise to elevate the practicality and convenience of substance testing.While details remain under wraps, these upcoming solutions aim to make fentanyl detection even more accessible and integrated into everyday safety practices. "We're just scratching the surface of what's possible," hints CEO Ahmad Hussain. "Our upcoming products will take fentanyl testing to new heights of ease and reliability, further empowering individuals and communities in the fight against the opioid epidemic."About Defense Diagnostics Inc.:Defense Diagnostics Inc. (DDI) is a Los Angeles-based pioneering medical diagnostics company revolutionizing fentanyl testing through innovative technology and a deep understanding of contemporary social realities. By combining high-quality, purposeful science with user-friendly design, DDI creates accessible, practical detection tools. The company aims to normalize substance testing, making it integral to informed decision-making in social settings. DDI's commitment to precision and comprehensive detection capabilities enhances public safety and promotes proactive health management in today's complex social landscape.Media Contact:...(1) CDC Overdose Data:(2) Joint Economic Committee, United States Gov:

