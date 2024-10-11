Cozy Eco-Sim 'Living Room' Turns Your Home Into A Habitat On November 7, Exclusively On Meta Quest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mixed reality game turns sofas into sanctuaries with full furniture tracking

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine a world where zebras, sheep, raccoons and gorillas could all make their home in your apartment together – and your landlord would never need to know. Living Room brings that world to life on November 7 in an all-new mixed reality experience available exclusively on Meta Quest. Developed by Thoughtfish, the gaming pioneers merging real life with real fun, Living Room transforms your favorite household spaces into immersive habitats where you can nurture, breed, and bond with the derpiest creatures the animal kingdom has to offer. By taking advantage of modern roomscale XR capabilities including full-color passthrough and furniture tracking, Living Room will give a whole new meaning to the phrase“urban wildlife.”“The pace at which mixed reality technology has evolved is incredible,” said Christina Barleben, CEO & Co-Founder of Thoughtfish GmbH.“And thanks to the Meta Quest 3 family of headsets, mixed reality gaming experiences that blend the real and digital worlds are now within reach for millions of gamers around the world. But while MR has the potential to transform your surroundings into anything, players should always feel that their home is a warm and inviting place to return to. Living Room aims to deliver that coziness while pushing the limits of what's possible in MR headsets today.”To make sure that Living Room meets the needs of every level of armchair ecologist, players can determine their own level of involvement: whether it's maintaining a delicate balance to watch their fauna flourish in the main game, answering the call of the wild to tackle tricky scenarios in Challenge Mode, or freely designing the dreamiest sanctuaries they can imagine in Creative Mode.“I'm particularly excited to see all the in-game instant photos players take and decorate their room with as they hang out with their favorite animal,” added Barleben.“Once they develop a bond, players can scale their best four-legged friend to life-size and roam around the room with them. I can't wait to see which animals in Living Room become the most popular pets!”Players who would like an early taste of Living Room's homespun habitat-building can get in early with access to an exclusive demo being made available to the game's Discord community until October 20th. (More details available on Living Room's Discord server ).Living Room will be available exclusively on the Horizon Quest Store beginning Thursday November 7 for $19.99, and can be pre-ordered with a 10% discount effective immediately. To learn more about Living Room, follow the game on Discord, TikTok, X and Instagram.About Thoughtfish GmbHFounded in Berlin in 2013, Thoughtfish is on a mission to deepen immersive experiences by seamlessly using the real world to enhance digital fun. Through games and development tools including COALA (their service that lets creators bring real world data into development projects), Thoughtfish incorporates users' surroundings and real-life contexts to revolutionize the way people interact with technology and each other.

Living Room VR - Official Announcement Trailer

