Decision Lens Wins Air Force, Army, And Navy Technology Excellence Awards For Training Innovation

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Decision Lens has been recognized across the portfolio of GlobalData Publications including , Navy and Air Force for its in user training. The Excellence Awards & Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry, and the program recognizes the companies which are driving change across the Department of Defense.

Decision Lens won the award for its transformative impact on training, through the replatforming of Decision Lens University (DLU) onto a leading-edge tech stack. The company successfully addressed diverse learning preferences through a three-tiered training approach which enhances skill acquisition and mastery via personalized learning journeys. These innovations have significantly improved the training experience and align with the Department of Defense's (DoD) strategic objectives, addressing the critical need for efficient and comprehensive training to fully take advantage of software to modernize how the government prioritizes, plans, and funds.

Katie Howell, the Associate Director of Education at Decision Lens who spearheaded the replatforming, said,“Providing multiple methods of learning is critical to building and honing skills. I am excited that our on-demand product education offerings are now elevated with expertly developed curriculums. A new, personalized online learning experience paired with our in-person and virtual course offerings demonstrates our commitment to ensuring all customers maximize their investment in our software.”

The latest accolades come during another banner year for the Arlington-based company. Throughout the year, the company has secured new logos, expanded existing contracts, and received investment from Diversis Capital to fuel its growth.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Global Data Publishing

With decades of experience as a gold standard intelligence provider, our research helps leading prime contractors, OEMs, SMEs, governments, service providers, and militaries to make faster, more informed decisions. With a network of 30+ proprietary websites run by GlobalData, we offer an unrivalled global audience of active decision makers, influencers, and opinion leaders across the world with a combined readership of 55 million professionals each year.



