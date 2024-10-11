Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air Partners With Local Charity To Help A Local Senior In Need

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LA-based plumbing company installs two water-efficient toilets for free to help reduce utility bill

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air , a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, recently partnered with Watts Community Action Committee (WLCAC) to install two free water-efficient toilets for a local senior in the community. The efforts were part of Rooter Hero's charitable program Hero Helps.

"When the WLCAC reached out, we knew we had to help," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "The resident had a toilet that was continuously running, which can waste up to 4,000 gallons of water per day. As a result, that can quickly increase a utility bill. We began our Hero Helps program to make a positive impact on the communities we serve, and replacing these two toilets was another way for us to help out a member of the area in need of plumbing assistance."

Hero Helps

is a division of Rooter Hero that partners with charities to give back to the community. In the past, Rooter Hero has installed home service equipment at the Good Shepherd Center for Women and Children, provided meals to Ronald McDonald House and planted trees and cleaned beaches in honor of Earth Day.

"It's an honor for our Hero Helps team to give back and support our local communities," Akhoian said. "No matter if it's helping with a plumbing issue or donating time or funding for a nonprofit, we want to do our part in making the community a great place for all residents."

For more information about Rooter Hero and Hero Helps, please visit .

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 100 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit or call 844-219-2215 .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Rooter Hero

