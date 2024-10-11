Father Of Tottenham Star Son Fined For Violating Child Welfare Law At Football Academy In South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea: A court in South Korea has fined Son Woong-jung, the father of English Premier League star Son Heung-min, 3 million won ($2,200) for violating child welfare law at his soccer academy.
The Chuncheon District Court notified prosecutors on Friday that it issued such a ruling on Son Woong-jung, director of the Son football Academy in Chuncheon city, according to a local prosecutors' office.
The academy opened in 2021, with much of the estimated cost of $15 million funded by Son Heung-min, the Tottenham and South Korea star.
Two coaches at the academy also each received a 3 million won fine for the same violation, the prosecutors' office said.
The parents of a young player have said their son was hit by one of the two coaches with a corner flag and also subjected to verbal abuse.
Son Woong-jung denied wrongdoing but offered an apology and promised to evaluate his coaching methods.
