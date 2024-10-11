Ukrainian Hackers Attack Military Educational Institutions In Russia - Source
Date
10/11/2024 7:08:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Specialists with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) have carried out a cyberattack on the Network infrastructure of the North-Caucasus federal University, which trains drone operators, digital communications specialists, engineers and physicists for the Russian Occupation army.
A well-informed source in Ukraine's intelligence said this in a comment to Ukrinform.
According to the source, HUR hackers attacked 11 websites, more than 7,000 office computers, as well as 135 servers and file storage systems.
A series of cyberattacks targeting the internet resources and file storages of enemy organizations were carried out to cover up the main direction of the attack. After gaining access to the enemy's network infrastructure, a propaganda leaflet in support of the offensive operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was published on the affected web resources.
Read also:
DIU hackers paralyze work of Russian judicial system - source
The operation helped weaken the educational and scientific base of the aggressor country and the possibility of additional training of military specialists by performing special reconnaissance tasks in cyberspace.
According to the HUR source, the North-Caucasus Federal University ensures the activities of a number of educational institutions in several Russian regions, including seven institutes.
As a result of the operation, the internal information infrastructure of the object was affected, whereas websites, databases, and file storage systems with a total volume of more than 150 terabytes were destroyed.
MENAFN11102024000193011044ID1108769905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.