Ukrainian Hackers Attack Military Educational Institutions In Russia - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Specialists with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) have carried out a cyberattack on the infrastructure of the North-Caucasus University, which trains drone operators, digital communications specialists, engineers and physicists for the Russian army.

A well-informed source in Ukraine's intelligence said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to the source, HUR hackers attacked 11 websites, more than 7,000 office computers, as well as 135 servers and file storage systems.

A series of cyberattacks targeting the internet resources and file storages of enemy organizations were carried out to cover up the main direction of the attack. After gaining access to the enemy's network infrastructure, a propaganda leaflet in support of the offensive operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was published on the affected web resources.

DIU hackers paralyze work of Russian judicial system - source

The operation helped weaken the educational and scientific base of the aggressor country and the possibility of additional training of military specialists by performing special reconnaissance tasks in cyberspace.

According to the HUR source, the North-Caucasus Federal University ensures the activities of a number of educational institutions in several Russian regions, including seven institutes.

As a result of the operation, the internal information infrastructure of the object was affected, whereas websites, databases, and file storage systems with a total volume of more than 150 terabytes were destroyed.