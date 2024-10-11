Death Toll From Russia's Missile Attack On Odesa Region's Port Infrastructure Rises To Nine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's missile attack on the Odesa region's infrastructure on October 9 has risen to nine.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The number of of the Russian missile attack on the port infrastructure has increased to nine. A 48-year-old man died in hospital this morning,” wrote Kiper.

He noted that in two days Russian terrorists have killed 13 civilians in the region, most of them young people.

Russia hitswith ballistic missiles:4 dead, 10 wounded

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of October 9, the enemy attacked the Odesa region's port infrastructure with ballistic missiles. During the attack, a civilian vessel flying the flag of Panama, the container ship Shui Spirit, was damaged. It was reported that eight people were killed and nine sustained injuries.

On the night of October 11, Russian troops struck Odesa with ballistic missiles, killing four people, including a teenager, and injuring ten others.