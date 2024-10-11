Japan's Police Chief Orders Thorough Protection Of Key Election Figures

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TOKYO, Oct 11 (NNN-NHK) – The chief of Japan's National Agency (NPA), called on officers across the country, to thoroughly protect important figures in the upcoming general election, local reported.

NPA Commissioner General, Yasuhiro Tsuyuki, made the request at a meeting of top prefectural police officers, at the agency in Tokyo, Jiji Press reported.

The election for the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber, will be held on Oct 27.

Former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe was gunned down during a Jul, 2022, House of Councillors election campaign speech, and an explosive was thrown towards Fumio Kishida, while the then prime minister was on the Apr, 2023 Lower House by-election campaign trail.

Tsuyuki urged all the prefectural police department heads, to be“determined to execute every single measure to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” the report said.– NNN-NHK

