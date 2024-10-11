ECA, UEFA Look Into Next Decade By Extending Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The European Club Association (ECA) representing over 700 clubs across 55 countries in Europe and UEFA, European football's governing body, announced yesterday an extension of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), building their long-standing partnership out until 2033.

This agreement, signed during ECA's 31st General Assembly in Athens, Greece, evolves the MoU signed at the 30th ECA General Assembly in Berlin and solidifies the collaborative framework between European football's governing body and ECA.

At the signing ceremony, ECA Chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin re-affirmed the continued cooperation that has underpinned European club football's development, stability and success for over 15 years. The now extended MoU confirms that ECA maintains its recognition of UEFA as the governing body of football in Europe, while UEFA recognises ECA as the sole representative body for clubs at European and global level.

The renewal of the long-term agreement underlines the strengthened relationship between the two organisations who have collaborated on critical issues on European club football in recent years ranging from new competition and revenue distribution structures to financial sustainability regulations.

UEFA and ECA reached landmark agreements on key topics in the past year, including a significant increase in the money allocated to non-participating clubs in UEFA's men's club competitions for the 2024-27 cycle rising from 4% to 7% of the projected revenue threshold of €4.4bn, meaning a total of €308m per year (previously €176m) is now distributed to clubs not-participating in European competitions (plus an extra €132m to the clubs who do not make it through the qualifying rounds).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, ECA Chairman Nasser, Al-Khelaïfi said:“This renewed Memorandum of Understanding between ECA and UEFA – extending our partnership to 2033 – is fantastic news for all European clubs; and for the future stability and growth of European football.

“The MoU solidifies our collaboration with UEFA across governance, representation, sporting, regulatory, financial and commercial matters, which will ensure the continued development and success of the game at every level.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said:“Our partnership with ECA is the foundation of an inclusive, sustainable and dynamic ecosystem that benefits the entire European football pyramid. Together, we are committed to enhancing the global prominence of UEFA club competitions while ensuring that clubs of all sizes, across every region, continue thrive both on and off the pitch”.