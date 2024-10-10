BILL ARMSTRONG, Light Form

(MENAFN- USA Art News) 27th September – 23rd November 2024

HackelBury is pleased to present Light Form, a solo by Bill Armstrong which explores visual perception and the transformative power of image making to create meditative photographic artworks.

Renowned for his iconic Infinity series, Armstrong explores the boundaries of the visible edge to create ethereal and dreamlike images. Light Form further delves into his fascination with impermanence and abstraction, creating otherworldly compositions which encourage viewers to contemplate their own reality.

“Extreme de-focusing enables me to blend and distil hues, creating rhapsodies of colour that are meditative pieces-glimpses into a space of pure colour, beyond our focus, beyond our ken.“

The exhibition includes abstract works from Armstrong's Mandalas, Blue Spheres, and Darshan series, which reference Eastern philosophy and spirituality.

Armstrong is deeply interested in the viewer's emotional response to imagery, shape, and colour, aiming to disrupt and transform their experience and expectations.

“The nature of visual perception intrigues me: how the eye continually tries to resolve these images, but is unable to do so, and how that is unsettling.“

Blue Spheres explores the universal significance of the circle and the mystical possibilities of the colour blue, whilst Darshan delves into spiritual themes in Eastern thought, referencing the square as a sacred object and its symbolism. The four sides of the square correspond to the four elements (earth, water, wind, and fire), the four seasons, and the four cardinal directions. The Mandala series continues the interest in meditation and its central role in Buddhist spirituality.

“I am drawn to the idea that we can believe something is real, while at the same time knowing it is illusory, and the experience of visual confusion, when the psyche is momentarily derailed, can free us to respond emotionally.“

This exhibition encourages us to reflect on the universality of human experience – our mortality and the impermanence of life.

About Bill Armstrong

Bill Armstrong (American b.1952) is renowned for his distinctive technique of photographing collages, creating an illusionary effect that blurs the line between reality and artistic construction. His process subjects the images to a series of manipulations including photocopying, cutting, painting and re-photographing that transforms the originals and gives them a new meaning and context. This approach allows Armstrong to explore themes of

impermanence, abstraction and the boundaries of visual perception.

Armstrong graduated from Boston University in 1979 magna cum laude with an BA in History of Art and an MBA in 1987. He has held various teaching positions, including Photography Instructor at the International Center for Photography in New York, and Adjunct Professor of Photography at the School of Visual Arts in New York. He has exhibited extensively across the USA and internationally. He has a solo exhibition at Palau de la Musica Catalana, Barcelona,“Hero/Anti-Hero,” in October-November 2024.

Armstrong has been exhibited widely. Selected public exhibitions include 'Blur: A Photographic History', Musée Elysée, Switzerland, 2023, Northern Light, Irish Museum of Modern Art, Dublin and IN FULL LIGHT: Nine photographers interpret the Vatican Museums, Municipality of Milan- Department of Culture, Palazzo Reale, Milan 2018.

About HackelBury

HackelBury was founded twenty-six years ago by Sascha Hackel and Marcus Bury. The gallery is committed to championing artists who push the boundaries of their medium to create meaningful and contemplative work.

Originally renowned for showcasing classic 20th-century photography, the gallery has embraced more conceptual and abstract art over the past 15 years, expanding its stable of artists to include those working in photography, drawing, painting and collage.

Hackelbury Fine Art represents a select group of artists whose work reflects a profound depth of thought and dedication to their craft.

