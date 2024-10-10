Axiado And GIGABYTE Partner To Elevate Platform Security For GIGABYTE's Nvidia MGX Server Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Collaboration to be Showcased at the

OCP Global Summit 2024 with Live Demos of Axiado's Security Module on GIGABYTE's Nvidia MGX Servers

2024 OCP Global Summit

– Axiado Corporation , a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored security solutions company, and Giga Computing, a subsidiary of GIGABYTE and an leader in generative AI servers and advanced cooling technologies, today announced their collaboration to deliver enhanced platform security solutions for GIGABYTE's MGX server platforms. Axiado and GIGABYTE will showcase live demonstrations of these solutions at the 2024 OCP Global Summit in San Jose, providing attendees with a first-hand look at how they are shaping the future of platform security.

The partnership integrates Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) with GIGABYTE's latest Arm-based XH23-VG0 and Intel-powered XL44-SX0 MGX servers, creating a fortified, hardware-anchored cybersecurity solution featuring integrated baseboard management controller (BMC), root of trust (RoT), and trusted platform module (TPM) capabilities.

"The integration of Axiado's AI-driven TCU with GIGABYTE's advanced MGX server platforms delivers an unprecedented level of platform security designed to meet the demands of modern data centers," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO of Axiado. "By embedding critical security components such as BMC, RoT, and TPM directly into the server infrastructure, we are ensuring that our joint solution is ready to tackle today's most pressing cybersecurity threats while optimizing performance for hyperscale environments."

Key Collaboration Highlights at the 2024 OCP Global Summit



Enhanced Security with BMC, RoT, and TPM Integration - GIGABYTE's latest XH23-VG0 and XL44-SX0 servers, based on Arm and Intel Xeon 6 architectures respectively, will feature Axiado's TCU, a comprehensive hardware security solution. The TCU integrates BMC, RoT, and TPM capabilities, providing real-time threat detection, preemptive attack mitigation, and comprehensive platform security for data center and enterprise applications.



Demonstrating Advanced MGX Server Security - Axiado and GIGABYTE will demonstrate the installation and deployment of Axiado's security module on two MGX server platforms-the XH23-VG0-AAJ1 Arm server and the XL44-SX0 4U 2S Intel Xeon MGX server. This demonstration will showcase the scalability and flexibility of GIGABYTE's MGX systems combined with Axiado's AI-enhanced cybersecurity to deliver high-performance, secure computing platforms for cloud service providers and enterprise data centers.

Future-Proof, Modular Server Architecture - The partnership underscores GIGABYTE's commitment to delivering future-proof, modular server designs that align with OCP standards and offer enhanced security, performance, and flexibility. By integrating Axiado's TCU technology, these server platforms provide energy-efficient and secure cloud environments, positioning GIGABYTE and Axiado at the forefront of the secure data center landscape.

"Partnering with Axiado enables us to provide our customers with an innovative, hardware-anchored cybersecurity solution that is deeply embedded in our latest MGX server platforms," said Andy Chen, Senior Vice President

of Giga Computing. "This collaboration enables GIGABYTE to address the growing concerns around platform security while continuing to offer cutting-edge server technologies that scale for the future of cloud and enterprise computing."

Availability

Axiado's AX3000 and AX2000 TCUs as well as OCP DC-SCM 2.0 Compliant Axiado SCM3002 and Axiado SCM3003 are available now for purchase. Please contact Axiado for samples and pricing.

OCP Global Summit 2024 Demonstration

During the 2024 OCP Global Summit, Axiado and GIGABYTE will host live demonstrations of Axiado's TCU installed on GIGABYTE's XH23-VG0 and XL44-SX0 servers. The demonstrations will highlight how AI-driven threat detection, BMC, RoT, and TPM integration, and real-time mitigation work together to provide robust security and enhanced performance for next-generation data centers. Summit attendees are invited to explore the capabilities of these advanced platforms at Axiado's booth #C49 at the 2024 OCP event.

About Axiado

Axiado Corporation is an AI-driven platform security solutions company focused on protecting cloud data centers, 5G networks, and critical infrastructure against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel, and other cyberattacks. Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) delivers real-time, pre-emptive threat detection and platform security, while its Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution reduces energy consumption and operational costs in data centers, advancing the goal of carbon-net zero emissions. For more information, visit axiado or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Giga Computing

Giga Computing Technology is an industry innovator and leader in the enterprise computing market. Having spun off from GIGABYTE, we maintain hardware expertise in manufacturing and product design, while operating as a standalone business that can drive more investment into core competencies. We offer a complete GIGABYTE product portfolio that addresses all workloads from the data center to edge including traditional and emerging workloads in HPC and AI to data analytics, 5G/edge, cloud computing, and more. Our longstanding partnerships with key technology leaders ensure that our new products will be the most advanced and they will launch with new partner platforms. Our systems embody performance, security, scalability, and sustainability. To find out more, visit



and join our

newsletter .

