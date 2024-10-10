'Systematic Theology Through The Spiritual Eye' Volume IV Released: Embracing Faith-Based Education For Global Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OAKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert , a leading voice in Christian theology, has released the fourth volume in his groundbreaking series, "Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye ." This latest installment, "Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction Walking Your Vision University/Academy," delves into the transformative power of faith-based education and the potential for a global virtual reality hybrid system."Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye" is a comprehensive exploration of Christian doctrine, offering a clear and coherent understanding of the Bible's teachings. Volume IV expands upon this framework, proposing a revolutionary approach to education that combines homeschooling, assembly teaching, and classroom instruction with on-the-job training.Apostle Tolbert envisions a global network of "Walking Your Vision University" academies, reaching 195 countries over the next five to ten years. This ambitious project seeks to empower individuals and communities through a holistic educational experience grounded in faith and practical application.The "Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye" Series will be featured in a Times Square billboard ad on November 28 and showcased at the Las Vegas Book Fair on October 19 and the Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 16-20, 2024.About the Author:Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert is a renowned theologian and spiritual leader. His extensive knowledge and insightful perspectives have made him a sought-after speaker and author. "Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye" is a testament to his dedication to sharing his wisdom and inspiring others to deepen their understanding of Christian faith."Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye, Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction Walking Your Vision University/Academy" is available now. For more information, visit or contact ....

