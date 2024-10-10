Coherent Awarded Excellence In Sustainability Award From KLA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics solutions for the industry, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Excellence in Sustainability Award by KLA. This recognition highlights achievements by Coherent for sustainability efforts as part of the KLA Sustainability program.



Coherent executives were present to receive the award, presented at the KLA Supplier Day event on October 8.

“We are honored to receive this award and to be recognized by KLA for our commitment to sustainability,” said Chris Dorman, Executive VP, Lasers Segment.“This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to create a positive environmental impact and strengthen our supply chain resilience through responsible practices. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with KLA as we pursue shared sustainability goals.”

The Excellence in Sustainability Award emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts between suppliers and partners in achieving long-term sustainability in the global supply chain. Coherent and KLA sustainability initiatives have contributed to both companies' shared vision of reducing environmental impacts while fostering innovation and growth.

Coherent is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility, and this award further reinforces the company's commitment to sustainable practices in its operations.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com .

