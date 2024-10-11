Foreign Ministry Condemns Repeated Israeli Shelling Of UNIFIL Forces In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra)-- The of Foreign and Expatriates condemned, on Friday, the Israeli shelling of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the Naqoura area of southern Lebanon, which resulted in the injuries of two UN soldiers.The ministry described the shelling as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, international law, and Security Council 1701, which calls for holding those responsible accountable.Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, emphasized the need to put an immediate stop to Israeli aggression towards Lebanon and shield the region from its negative effects, which are driving it towards an abyss.He also reaffirmed the Kingdom's unwavering support for Lebanon, its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens, and rejected Israeli aggression against it.Ambassador Qudah emphasized the necessity of fully implementing Security Council Resolution 1701 as well as ensuring the security and safety of UN forces.In addition to wishing the injured a swift recovery, Ambassador Qudah conveyed the Kingdom's grief and unwavering solidarity with the governments and people of the friendly Republic of Indonesia and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, whose soldiers were among the UN forces targeted and injured by the Israeli shelling.