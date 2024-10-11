King Calls For Effective International Response To Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Paphos, Oct. 11 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II called on the international community to coordinate an immediate and effective response to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, during his participation in the MED9 summit in Paphos on Friday.During a session focused on the situation in the Middle East attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty said maximising relief and medical aid, and ensuring its uninterrupted flow are crucial to save the lives of innocent civilians in the Strip.The King reiterated the importance of stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as stepping up efforts to reach comprehensive regional calm, stressing that Jordan will not be a battleground for regional conflicts.His Majesty warned of the repercussions of the expanding circles of violence and displacement, the continued violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and the violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The King reiterated that there can be no peace nor stability in the region without a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution.The MED9 summit saw the participation of leaders of southern European countries and representatives of the European Union. The group includes Cyprus, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, and Croatia.Speaking at a working lunch for heads of the participating delegations, His Majesty highlighted the importance of the partnership between Jordan and EU countries, commending the European support for development projects in the Kingdom and the Jordan Response Plan to the Syrian refugee crisis.The King noted that Jordan is undertaking its humanitarian role towards Syrian refugees, calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to support refugees and their host countries.