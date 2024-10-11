Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Lebanese Army Center

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra)-- The of Foreign and Expatriates strongly denounced the Israeli attack on a Lebanese post in the southern Lebanese town of Kafra.The attack claimed the lives of two Lebanese and several others, and it was a blatant violation of Lebanese as well as international humanitarian law.The Kingdom rejects and condemns this Israeli aggression on Lebanon, according to the ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah. He also warns that this dangerous escalation is driving the area closer to a regional war.In addition to reiterating the necessity of full compliance with Security Council Resolution 1701, Ambassador Qudah emphasized the urgency of swift international action to halt Israeli aggression.In the wake of these Israeli strikes, Ambassador Qudah reaffirmed the Kingdom's unwavering solidarity with Lebanon and emphasized the need of upholding international law and international humanitarian law.In addition to expressing his deepest sympathies to Lebanon and the families of the deceased, Ambassador Qudah urged the international community to adopt a strong stance that would compel Israel to cease its violations and wished for a swift recovery for those who were hurt.