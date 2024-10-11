Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be relatively hot daytime with a chance of local rainy clouds, thundery at places by noon, with blowing dust, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thunder rain associated with strong wind and poor visibility at places.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy and partly cloudy, with a chance of scattered rain at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, reaching ro 35 KT with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be variable, mainly northeasterly - easterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT, reaching 20 KT with rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 feet; while offshore will be 1 - 4 feet, rising to 6 feet with rain.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 4 - 9 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max

