UN Officials Discuss Wide Range Of Global Concerns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra)-- During the UN daily press briefing, Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, briefed several UN officials on a variety of issues.The issues cover a wide range of significant global events, such as World Mental Day, the protection of children, Lebanon, Syria, the occupied Palestinian territory, the Secretary-General's trip to Vientiane, the Deputy Secretary-General's trip to Baku, Sudan, Central African Republic, and Myanmar.On Lebanon, the meeting said that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) had released a statement stating that two of its peacekeepers had been hurt when an observation tower at UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqoura was struck directly by an Israel occupation forces' Merkava tank, injuring them. Thankfully, there are no major injuries this time, although the peacekeepers are still hospitalized.The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) provided 33 tons of medical supplies, including emergency health kits to ensure safe deliveries for expectant mothers and necessary medication, to the Ministry of Public Health in Lebanon. These items were discussed during the conference.The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and its partners continue to assist new arrivals at five Syrian border locations, according to the briefing on the situation in Syria.At the meeting, it was also reported that over 250,000 people received humanitarian supplies at the Syrian border crossing points from the UNHCR and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, including food, water, hygiene kits, and winter clothing. In order to facilitate legal advice and support for recent arrivals, UNHCR and Syrian Arab Red Crescent attorneys have set up a special aid desk at the border crossing point.The UN colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, along with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Mine Action Service, made a third attempt to reach Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, in response to Israeli orders for its immediate evacuation.This was covered in the press briefing on Gaza, which is located in the occupied Palestinian territory. The battle near Jabalia was so intense that Israeli soldiers, despite their assurances that their high-risk mission would be assisted, ordered them to wait for five hours at a holding position.