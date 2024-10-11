Minister Launches Space Radio Monitoring Center

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Space Monitoring Center (SRMC) was inaugurated in Doha yesterday by HE the of Communications and Information Mohammed bin Ali al-Mannai, marking a strategic step towards enhancing Qatar's ability to manage and regulate space frequencies.

Al-Mannai's counterparts from neighbouring Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries attended the inauguration ceremony, on the sidelines of their participation in the 28th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Posts and Telecommunications and the 8th Meeting of the GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee.

Strategically located in Markhiyat Al Darb area, the SRMC covers 20,000sq m and includes an advanced control centre, mobile monitoring station, and drone monitoring unit, all of which work as an integrated system that supports satellite communications in Qatar safely and uninterruptedly.

The event also brought together senior officials from Qatar and abroad, including the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The Communications Regulatory Authority's (CRA) SRMC demonstrates Qatar's commitment to bolstering its satellite communications infrastructure and maintaining an interference-free spectrum, a statement said.

Space radio is a means of communication that relies on frequencies used between ground stations and satellites. It is employed in downlinks (from space to Earth) or uplinks (from Earth to space). With the launch of the SRMC, CRA is the first regulatory body globally to integrate Mobile Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Geolocation tool, which enables the tracking of mobile VSAT terminals.

This system represents a modern regulatory tool to ensure compliance and eliminate interference in satellite operations. The SRMC's monitoring capabilities extend to both terrestrial and space transmissions, which contributes significantly to enhancing Qatar's role in global space communications.

Engineer Ahmad Abdulla al-Muslemani, president of CRA, stated:“The launch of the SRMC marks a significant milestone in Qatar's commitment to advancing space radio spectrum management.

“As one of only 16 centres globally and the second in the region, the SRMC is equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to monitor and regulate satellite communications. This enhancement greatly strengthens Qatar's ability to manage its space radio spectrum effectively.” To Page 2

