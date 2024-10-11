Qatar Real Estate Forum Aims To Enhance Investment Attractiveness: RERA Chief

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chairman of the Regulatory Authority (RERA) Eng Khalid bin Ahmed al-Obaidli emphasised that the 2nd Qatar Real Estate Forum, which starts on Sunday, aims to enhance the attractiveness of in Qatar, serves as the largest for investors and real estate developers from around the world to explore promising investment opportunities in Qatar's real estate sector, and provides an understanding of the country's investment environment in terms of procedures, laws, controls, etc.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Eng al-Obaidli added that the forum also aims to support growth, innovation, and strategic co-operation in the real estate sector by providing a unique platform to discuss challenges and exchange ideas among all those interested in the real estate sector. It also provides an opportunity to establish partnerships between the public and private sectors and major international companies.

He indicated that this year's edition of the forum is distinguished by the fact that it is held in partnership with Cityscape, and will include a government pavilion for entities concerned with real estate investment to learn about the procedures, laws, and all controls and details related to real estate investment in Qatar, in addition to the participation of major Qatari companies in the field of real estate such as Qatari Diar, United Development Company, Barwa Real Estate Company, Ezdan Company, Msheireb Properties, Qetaifan Projects Company, and Al Waab Real Estate Company, to showcase investment opportunities in Qatar. In this edition, various initiatives and plans will be announced that aim to push the real estate sector forward, including improving infrastructure and increasing investments.

Regarding the forum's contribution to enhancing co-operation between the public and private sectors in the field of real estate, al-Obaidli said that during the second edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum, axes related to important topics for the private sector and their impact on the real estate sector as a whole were added. In addition, the initiatives that the authority is preparing will be announced, which will contribute to enhancing co-operation between the two sectors, through effective participation between various stakeholders.

Regarding the key topics that will be addressed by the forum this year, the chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority said that they include enhancing transparency, digitising operations, and compliance with international standards, in addition to discussing the role of advanced technology in improving infrastructure, the increasing demand for affordable housing, commitment to green building practices, managing risks related to global economic fluctuations, and the latest developments related to real estate market trends.

Regarding the contribution of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority to enhancing the transparency of the real estate market, ensuring the rights of investors and tenants, and supporting entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises in the real estate sector, Eng Khalid bin Ahmed al-Obaidli stressed that the authority is working to enhance the transparency of the real estate market by establishing regulatory frameworks based on studying the needs of investors and companies, which contributes to better regulating the market. In addition, the authority supports entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises by providing an appropriate regulatory environment that encourages innovation and growth in this sector.

Regarding the authority's plans to support sustainable growth in the real estate sector in Qatar in the coming years, he pointed out that the authority is working to professionalise services by adopting the best international standards and practices and applying them to the real estate sector in the country to improve quality and performance.

It also works to enhance transparency and provide accurate information to investors, which contributes to the development of investment operations. At the same time, it seeks to simplify legal and administrative procedures to support growth and confidence in the Qatari real estate market.

Regarding the initiatives launched or intended to be launched by the authority to attract foreign investments to the Qatari real estate sector, Eng al-Obaidli indicated that one of the most important initiatives that the authority is working on to attract foreign investments is regulating and monitoring the off-plan sales process, as it guarantees the rights of investors, making the sector more attractive to foreign investment. The authority also works to license and monitor all real estate companies, to ensure the existence of a transparent and secure real estate system.

Regarding the main challenges facing developers and investors in the Qatari real estate market currently, he pointed out that the authority is working with various stakeholders from developers, the private sector, and the government sector to obtain their views and study their needs, and the most important obstacles that undermine the real estate sectors ability to grow. It also holds periodic meetings with them to develop appropriate solutions to these obstacles, which contributes to the development of the real estate sector in Qatar.

Regarding whether there are new initiatives that the authority intends to launch to enhance environmental sustainability in real estate projects, Eng al-Obaidli pointed out that the authority attaches importance to environmental sustainability in real estate projects, and offers awards to raise the rating of environmentally friendly buildings and encourage their development.

These initiatives aim to motivate developers and investors to adopt sustainable building practices, which enhance the quality of life and achieve national goals in sustainable development.

The chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority expected an improvement in the real estate market in Qatar, especially after the impressive organisation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which contributed to enhancing the attractiveness of the market, expressing his aspiration for more positive developments that would enhance sustainable growth in this vital sector.

Regarding the authority's plans to develop smart cities and integrated real estate projects in Qatar, Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Eng Khalid bin Ahmed al-Obaidli confirmed that the Authority will co-operate with real estate developers to develop integrated real estate projects that keep pace with technological developments and enhance environmental sustainability, in a way that meets the aspirations of investors and keeps pace with the trend towards smart cities. The authority will also work to provide incentives and provide an appropriate regulatory environment to support these projects.

