California Closets Announces Its New Flagship Showroom In Raleigh Is Now Officially Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

California Closets' New Showroom in Raleigh, North Carolina

Expansion marks a significant milestone for the franchise, which is renowned for innovative design and superior craftsmanship

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California Closets North Carolina, South Carolina & Virginia, the premier provider of custom home storage solutions in the region, is thrilled to announce that its new flagship showroom in Raleigh, NC, is now officially open to the public. Located at 8421 Glenwood Ave, Suite 120, this expansion marks a significant milestone for the franchise, which is renowned for innovative design and superior craftsmanship, bringing savvy and sophisticated offerings to even more homes in the community.With the doors now open, customers can explore a range of personalized solutions that cater to various spaces, including closets, home offices, and pantries. Local design experts are on hand to guide clients through every step of the process, from initial consultation to final installation, ensuring that each project is tailored to meet individual needs and preferences."We're incredibly excited to open our new facility's doors to the public and be able to provide custom storage solutions to Raleigh and the greater Triangle communities better than before,” said franchise co-owner Joe Marengi.“This new facility has been a long time coming, and it's just the beginning of this new chapter. We look forward to seeing how this success manifests in our capabilities and our growth."In addition to our current offerings, California Closets is excited to announce that more stunning installations are on the way. These upcoming features will showcase the latest in storage innovation and design, reflecting its commitment to enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of every customer's home.Franchise co-owners Joe and Graziella Marengi invite the community to stay tuned for an upcoming holiday promotional event. This special event will be a festive occasion to reveal exclusive deals as well as allow the community to explore their portfolio designs and connect with their expert team.California Closets plans to host a grand opening celebration in early 2025. This event will be a spectacular occasion, filled with exciting activities, giveaways, and an in-depth look at their state-of-the-art offerings."This expansion is a dream come true for us. We're passionate about creating spaces that enhance our customers' daily lives, and we can't wait to share the latest in storage innovation with our clients,” remarked Graziella Marengi.“The upcoming installations and events are just a glimpse of what's to come, and we are thrilled to be part of this journey with our community."California Closets is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and transformative storage solutions. They look forward to welcoming guests in the Raleigh area to their new location and helping them reimagine their spaces.North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421 Glenwood Ave., Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W. Friendly Ave. #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd., Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451To book a complimentary design consultation, visitAbout California Closets®As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise co-owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

Graziella Marengi

California Closets

+1 919-785-1115

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.