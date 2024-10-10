Activist Shows How Russian Military Is Hunting Civilians From Drone In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A resident of Kherson has posted a cut from enemy UAVs over a short period of time, showing how the Russian military is hunting civilians in Kherson.

The video was posted on by Yuriy Antoshchuk, a new trainer and expert on information and communication Internet technologies, Ukrinform reports.

“Here is a cut of video from enemy UAVs in a short period of time, how the occupiers are hunting civilians in Kherson,” Antoshchuk wrote.

According to him, dozens of explosives are being dropped on ordinary people, cars, cyclists, minibuses, ambulances, firefighters, and volunteers on a daily basis.

Khersonets noted that these are not isolated incidents - it is already commonplace.

“Just like people drink coffee/tea every day, the Russians are deliberately hunting ordinary people in the city. The morning begins and Russian drones fly out to hunt. The animals are training on Kherson residents,” Antoshchuk wrote.

He explained that the Russian military invented a story and told themselves that“any vehicle in Kherson is their legitimate target.”

Antoshchuk said that on some streets you won't see a single car in a day - the Russian occupiers attack every car that comes into their sight.

“And if they don't like the appearance of a passerby, they can also drop explosives on him (well, they will justify any of their crimes with the phrase“legitimate target”),” he said.

He also reminded that when the leaves fall, the Russians additionally remotely mine the streets. They scatter anti-personnel mines (pfm-1, or petals) from UAVs, which can easily tear off a foot if you step on them. These mines are difficult to spot in the foliage and are targeting older people in particular.

Russians shelled post office in center ofat night

Antoshchuk also noted that in some villages near Kherson it is impossible to drive in and out because all roads, landings and fields are sown with mines. In Kherson, the streets and roads are also being covered with mines.

He added that the Russians write in their propaganda publications that“we should also take care of ATMs and shops” to force civilians to leave.

But, as Antoshchuk emphasizes, despite all this, dozens of projects are being planned and implemented in Kherson and other frontline communities in the region. People continue to work.

As Ukrinform previously reported, video evidence of another war crime by the Russian army was shown in Kherson - Russian drones“hunting” civilians.

Photo: ERR