US Elections 2024: Barack Obama Calls Trump A 'Bumbling' Billionaire In First Campaign Rally For Harris In Pennsylvania

US 2024: Former President Barack held rally on Thursday night Pennsylvania supporting Party nominee Kamala Harris in the closing weeks of the campaign against Donald .

Obama even use his own campaign rallying cry,“Yes, We Can,” to“Yes, She Can,” which beamed on a screen over the crowd as he spoke while was underway in the critical battleground state Pennsylvania .

The last few years, starting with the pandemic, have been hard for Americans, with high prices and other impacts putting a squeeze on working families, the former President said.

“I get why people are looking to shake things up. I mean, I am the hopey-changey guy. So I understand people feeling frustrated and we can do better," Obama was quoted as saying by US news agency AP.

In his speech, Obama painted Trump as out-of-touch and not the choice to lead the country to change and called the Republican nomine a“bumbling” billionaire who has "not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down the golden escalator” in 2015 to launch his first campaign.

Obama's speech at the University of Pittsburgh was his first campaign rally for Harris as he sets off on a swing-state tour on her behalf. Obama appeared at a Harris fundraiser in California in September and spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Obama has been one of the Democratic Party' s most reliable surrogates to galvanise voters. As the nation's first Black president, Obama's appearance drumming up support for Harris underscores the history-making nature of her own political career. Harris, the first woman, black person or person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president, would be the first woman to serve as president, if elected next month.