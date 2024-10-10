Vietjet Announces Special Diwali Sky Offers With Fares Starting At INR 5,555 For Indian Travelers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 10th, 2024 – VietJet, Vietnam's new-age carrier, has announced exclusive Diwali Sky Deals with unbeatable one-way, all-inclusive fares starting from just INR 5,555 (*). These promotional fares are available exclusively to Indian travelers for bookings on routes between India (New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi) and Vietnam (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang) during the golden week from October 11 to October 17, 2024.



Travellers can their festive trips for between November 15th, 2024, and May 22nd, 2025. Additionally, Business Class travellers can enjoy a 20% discount on fares (**) by using the code LEADER20 during this promotional week.



To make the celebrations even more memorable, early birds who book tickets between October 11th and November 15th, 2024, stand a chance to win exciting vouchers offering discounts of up to 50% (***) at a 5-star luxury resort in Da Nang, Vietnam. In collaboration with Furama Resort Danang-a luxury resort with world-class amenities-the first 50 early bird passengers of the Vietjet Diwali Sky Deal will receive room voucher discounts of up to 50% (***) and the next 100 passengers will enjoy a 35% discount (***) for stays from October 30th, 2024, to March 30th, 2025.



The airline offers the most routes between India and Vietnam-eight routes with 60 flights per week-connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. Passengers can enjoy a variety of nine hot meal options, including wholesome vegetarian dishes, and benefit from competitive daily flights across the region.



With an extensive network spanning Asia and Australia, eco-friendly aircraft, and exceptional onboard service, Vietjet ensures a delightful flying experience. Passengers can enjoy vibrant cultural and artistic programs while flying at 10,000 meters, making every journey unforgettable.





(*) Subject to availability



(**) Excluding taxes and fees



(***) Terms & Conditions applied. Further information at



About Vietjet:



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world\'s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

