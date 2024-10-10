28 More Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On School In Central Gaza Death Toll: 42,065

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA/JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (NNN-MA'AN) – At least 28 more Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and more than 54 others yesterday afternoon, in an Israeli on a school sheltering displaced persons in the central Gaza Strip, said the Palestinian Ministry.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on social X that, its teams responded to the casualties, following the bloodthirsty Israeli army's targeting of Rafida School, located near the PRCS headquarters in the city of Deir al-Balah.

Medics said, ambulance crews and the civil defence apparatus recovered the dead bodies, including children and women, some of whom were dismembered.

Meanwhile, the Zionist army said yesterday that, it carried out a“precise strike,” targeting militants inside“a command and control centre” in the compound of the Rafida School, in Deir al-Balah.

The centre was, allegedly, used“to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF (Israel Defence Forces) troops and the State of Israel,” the military said.

“Numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence (before the strike),” it said, accusing Hamas of operating from within the civilian population.

The ongoing heartless Israeli military operations in Gaza have caused 42,065 deaths and 97,886 injuries, according to figures released by Gaza-based health authorities, yesterday.– NNN-MA'AN

