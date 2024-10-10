Egypt, Jordan Condemn Israel's Targeting Of Central Gaza School

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO/AMMAN, Oct 11 (NNN-MENA/PETRA) – Egypt and Jordan condemned yesterday, an Israeli on a school sheltering displaced persons in the Deir al-Balah city of central Gaza, which killed at least 28 Palestinians and more than 54 others.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign said,“The Israeli army's continued heinous crimes over a year without international accountability has led to more violations.”

It also slammed the Israeli Zionist for firing on a position of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, in Naqoura, and another UN site in Labbouneh, in southern Lebanon.

Egypt demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, the statement said, urging the Israeli army to ensure the safety and security of UN employees and possessions.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry also condemned in a statement, the Israel strike on the Gaza school, saying it constitutes“a blatant violation” of international law and“a deliberate targeting” of civilians and shelters for the displaced.

“This occurs amid the absence of a firm international stance, to curb Israel's aggression and compel it to respect international law,” ministry spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, said in the statement, stressing the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities, by immediately stopping Israel's offensive on Gaza, providing the necessary protection for Palestinians, halting ongoing Israeli violations of international law, and holding all those responsible accountable.

The conflict in the Gaza Strip has now entered its second year. Meanwhile, the brutal Israeli army is pressing forward on the Lebanon front against Hezbollah, after the group fired a barrage of rockets at Israel in support of Hamas, at the start of the Gaza conflict.– NNN-MENA/PETRA

