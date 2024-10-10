Sports Competitions For Veterans Launched In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine is launching sports competitions in CrossFit and esports called the Veterans Games, with registration for participation open until October 27.

This was reported by the ministry's press service , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

It is noted that this year the Veterans Games will take place in four regions of Ukraine, culminating in a national competition in Kyiv.

Military personnel, war veterans, and citizens who have been discharged from military service or law enforcement, as well as those who have sustained injuries, wounds, or illnesses during or as a result of fulfilling their duties in combat zones, are invited to participate in the regional competitions.

Registration for participation in the competitions is mandatory. Document submission is done by filling out a registration form.

onTV

The regional qualifying rounds for CrossFit will take place on November 2 in Kryvyi Rih, November 9 in Odesa, November 16 in Ivano-Frankivsk, and November 23 in Zhytomyr. The national competition for this discipline is scheduled for December 8 in Kyiv.

The regional qualifying rounds for esports will be held online across Ukraine: November 17 for Counter-Strike 2 and FIFA, and November 24 for DOTA2. The national esports competitions will take place on December 6-7 in Kyiv.

These events will be conducted as part of the Development of Sports for Veterans project.

As reported, within the framework of implementing the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Space in Ukraine, initiated by the First Lady Olena Zelenska, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has developed a flagship project titled Development of Sports for Veterans.

The goal of this project is to promote the development of veteran sports based on health and rehabilitation principles, popularizing a healthy and active lifestyle by engaging war veterans in adaptive sports.