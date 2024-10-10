Norfolk Southern Donates Additional $400K To Red Cross For Hurricane Milton And Helene Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Total 2024 contributions to Red Cross reach $775K for disaster recovery efforts

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:

NSC ) has contributed an additional $400,000 to the American Red Cross

to aid its large-scale relief efforts following Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. This donation brings the company's total disaster recovery support to $775,000 in 2024. In addition, Norfolk Southern's Employee Disaster Relief Program is offering grants to employees affected by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene to cover disaster-related expenses and losses.

Norfolk Southern EVP and Chief Operating Officer John Orr, members of the company's operations leadership team, and North Carolina-based operations team members assessing damage, checking on affected employees, and delivering supplies to those in need.

"As we stand alongside our communities during this challenging time, we're not just offering financial support-we're providing hope and helping rebuild what's been lost," said Norfolk Southern Director NS Foundation and Community Impact Kristin Wong. "This donation reinforces our commitment to being a trusted partner in recovery, not only for those communities impacted by the storms but also for our own team members who have been affected. Together, we're making sure they have the resources needed for both immediate relief and long-term recovery."

Norfolk Southern has supported the Red Cross for nearly 20 years and is a Disaster Responder partner. The company contributes $250,000 annually through the Red Cross's Annual Disaster Giving Program

(ADGP). This new donation also builds upon last week's $100,000 for Hurricane Helene relief and previous support for Hurricane Debby.

Additionally, the company is encouraging employees to donate, with a two-to-one match, and will continue hosting blood drives throughout the year to support the Red Cross's overall mission.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting .

