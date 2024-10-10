SECU Foundation Awards $760,000 In Capacity Building Grants To 19 North Carolina Non-Profits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SECU Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $760,000 in Mission Development Grants (MDGs) to benefit 19 North Carolina non-profits, each receiving $40,000. Funding for this cohort focused on education, support against domestic violence, and homelessness, child advocacy and youth services, healthcare services, and crisis intervention.



MDG funding began eight years ago and has since become an integral part of the Foundation's annual grantmaking process. The award-winning program has laid the groundwork for the Foundation to expand its criteria for two additional capacity building programs – Rural Opportunity and Disaster Response grants. These small dollar high-value grants are helping to strengthen the infrastructure and sustainability of non-profits that provide vital services to their communities, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

“The MDG program has added a layer of depth to our funding strategy that is helping organizations with strategic planning efforts to hopefully achieve more than they thought possible,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell.“The success of this program speaks to the critical need for this type of funding among non-profits, and we couldn't be more pleased to be part of their journey and future success.”

Grantees representing 19 North Carolina counties include:



Organization to Provide Equal Access to Technology , Guilford County

The Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center , Davie County

Home of Refuge Outreach Inc., Rockingham Co unty

Able to Serve , Wake and Johnston counties

C&C Innovations, Granville County

Triangle Family Services , Johnston County

Families First Inc. , Columbus County

Janice Faye's Ranch , Sampson County

Suds of Love Inc. , Robeson County

HELP Carolina , Gaston County

Full Spectrum Farms , Jackson County

Henderson County Free Medical Clinic Inc., Henderson County

Rutherford Housing Partnership , Rutherford County

Stable Housing Improvement Project , Pasquotank County

Tyrrell Inner Banks Hotline, Tyrrell County

Restored Souls Foundation , New Hanover County

North Carolina Partnership for Children Inc. , statewide support

NC Coalition of Land Trusts , statewide support HopeLine, Inc. , statewide support



Several grantees shared thoughts on how the SECU Foundation funding will help support their organizations and advance their work:



Henderson County Free Medical Clinic Director Pauline Carpenter said,“The Mission Development Grant of $40,000 will significantly enhance our organizational capacity. This grant empowers us to expand our reach, strengthen our strategic planning, and bolster our fundraising and marketing efforts, ensuring the sustainability of our vital services to the community.”

Home of Refuge Outreach Inc. Executive Director Melissa Galloway said,“We are honored to receive a Mission Development Grant from SECU Foundation. Our mission is to 'bridge the gap between the community and homelessness,' and this grant will be instrumental in our expansion efforts, significantly enhancing our ability to implement strategies and achieve our goals. As we continue to pursue meaningful change in our community, this support will help us grow and strengthen our impact in addressing homelessness. We are deeply grateful for this partnership and the confidence it represents in our work.”

Janice Faye's Ranch Founder Joy Canady said,“Through equine-assisted learning activities shared with kids in crisis and their families, horses are helping humans heal. The Mission Development Grant will allow Janice Faye's Ranch to further its cause in transforming lives and allow expansion for serving kids and their families. Thank you for allowing this much-needed service to help our organization thrive and continue moving forward in Sampson County and the surrounding areas.” Able to Serve Founding Executive Director Carlton McDaniel Jr. said,“Able to Serve is so thankful to SECU Foundation and its commitment to recognizing that people of all abilities need a place to thrive in our community. Their support helps provide growth opportunities for adults with disabilities through community building, service projects, and life skill development. This grant expedites our process of strengthening our development efforts through wisdom, training, and additional resources to grow strategically. These efforts will equip our organization to match the growing demand for more programs for adults with disabilities in our community.”

