BUFFALO BILL's HOUSE FILM LOCATION OF 'THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS' IN NEW RYAN REYNOLDS' PRODUCED DOC 'THE HOUSE FROM...'

PERRYOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Buffalo Bill's House , the real location where the cinematic climax of the five-time Academy Award winning film The Silence of the Lambs was filmed, will be featured in the new documentary, The House From ...which highlights famous homes from movies and TV series and includes interviews with owners and residents of these properties.The documentary feature, The House From... counts Ryan Reynolds, known for his leading roles, including Deadpool, as executive producer. Director Tommy Avallone's film is set to debut on Fubo and Reynolds' Maximum Effort Channel on Oct. 27, and it will be available via VOD platforms the next day. The documentary premieres at Kevin Smith's Smodcastle Film Festival in New Jersey on Oct. 25. Actor Jason Lee (Clerks II) narrates the film.Kevin Smith is perhaps best known for his movie Clerks, and its subsequent sequel, Clerks II, where actor Jason Edward Mewes breaks into a spontaneous re-enactment of the dance performed by Buffalo Bill, the fictional serial killer in the film The Silence of the Lambs. With songwriter Q Lazzarrus' famed song, Goodbye Horses, playing in the background as Mewes dances, it's an unforgettable humourous homage to the scene from the original film.In addition to The Silence of the Lambs, the documentary features the famous horror home from Halloween, as well as homes from such projects as The Goonies, Home Alone, Friday, Pee-wee's Big Adventure, The Golden Girls, Breaking Bad, Twilight, Old School, Full House, Roseanne, Family Matters, A Christmas Story and Mrs. Doubtfire.“We are thrilled Buffalo Bill's House is included in the upcoming documentary, The House From... as a celebration of pop culture and recognition of the house's contribution to and significant place within classic film history,” said Chris Rowan, owner of Buffalo Bill's House. "Opening Buffalo Bill's House for seasonal tours for the public to enjoy is our way of sharing some of the magic of the film, The Silence of the Lambs, with fans across the world.”As October is officially spooky season, Buffalo Bill's House opens its doors for limited guided house tours. The Halloween weekend house tours occur October 25 – 27, the final tour dates of the season. Limited tickets are available.During each of the exclusive tours, a small group of guests will be able to visit the inside of Buffalo Bill's House in its entirety as well as the two-acre surrounding property. Tours will be conducted by Buffalo Bill's House owner, Chris Rowan, and are two hours in length. Guests are permitted to take pictures of their favorite on-site“Silence” filming locations throughout the house and are encouraged to re-enact movie scenes that were shot at Buffalo Bill's House for a true interactive experience.Tours are $69.00 per person and the following Halloween weekend guided tours 2024 dates are currently available:OCTOBER HALLOWEEN WEEKEND TOURSFriday, October 25th 11am– 1pm2-4pm5-7pmSaturday, October 26th: 10am-12pm ET1pm – 3pm ET4pm – 6pm ET7-9pm ETSunday, October 27th: 10am-12pm ET1pm – 3pm ETTo book a tour, access this link:Upcoming tours:Additional Tour Details:A popular attraction at Buffalo Bill's House is the interactive well set, located in the basement of the house. Constructed of real granite, the well is a replica of the infamous well in the movie and is uncannily realistic. Brave guests can physically enter into the four feet deep well for gruesome photo opps.'Buffalo Bill's Workshop of Horrors,' also located in the basement of the house, is where Rowan (who is an art director and prop stylist by profession) has re-created the famous Buffalo Bill's dance set from the film complete with vintage Singer sewing machine, disco ball, four female mannequins dressed in original '80's garb to resemble the ones in the movie, as well as a full length mirror and Buffalo Bill style kimono for guests' use, designed to help fans“get their tuck on” while they live out their Buffalo Bill fantasies.Rowan has also designed what he calls 'Buffalo Bill's Playhouse' on the top floor of the house, a retro-inspired game room that features a large screen TV that features an 800+ library of select 70's, 80's and 90's films on DVD and VHS. A self-described fan of 'physical media,' Rowan has tricked out the Playhouse with a host of full-sized classic arcade video games including Asteroids, Pac Man, Super Street Fighter, Terminator 2, Galaga, NBA Jam, Crazy Taxi, Mortal Kombat, The Simpsons, Centipede and Final Fight.For the fourth year in a row, Buffalo Bill's House has been invited to participate in the Soldiers and Sailors Hall Silence of the Lambs Night 2024 on Friday, Oct. 11th from 5:30-10:00pm. The museum, located in Pittsburgh, is the site where the original“cage” scene with actor Anthony Hopkins, who played the terrifying Dr. Hannibal Lecter, takes place. Buffalo Bill's House will have gift souvenirs and apparel available for purchase at its booth.**Chris Rowan, owner of Buffalo Bill's House, is available for interview. To set up an interview, please contact ....**Buffalo Bill's House is currently running a Winter Sale on overnight stays. A 25% OFF discount is automatically applied for two (2) or more nights. A 30% OFF discount is available for four (4) nights or more.TO BOOK AN OVERNIGHT STAY AT: book-now/Call 833 or email ....VIEW OVERNIGHT RATES AT: overnight-rates/IMAGES & VIDEOSYOUTUBE LINK TO "THE HOUSE FROM..." TRAILERYOUTUBE LINK TO "House Tour Promo Video w/ Tom Savini:We-Transfer link to BBH HOUSE PICS:Buffalo Bill's House YouTube video link:

