AMAN Center Concludes Awareness Campaign On Protection And Social Rehabilitation Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman), a part of the Qatar Social Work Foundation under the auspices of the of Social Development and Family, concluded the Awareness Campaign events held in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation.

The campaign aimed at educating the community on social protection and its connection to mental health, coinciding with the celebration of World Mental Day.

Executive Director of AMAN Dr. Nasser bin Ahmed Al-Thani pointed out that the events were held at the Womens Wellness and Research Center (WWRC), and witnessed the allocation of a pavilion to introduce the centers services provided to the targeted groups of women, children, and victims of family disintegration, with the aim of raising the level of public awareness of mental health problems.

Minister of Social Development and Family highlights the wealth that elders represent

Read Also

He explained that the mental health of women and children is an integral part of their general health condition. When a woman or child is exposed to psychological violence, this negatively affects their behavior, thinking and health. It is necessary to cooperate and work together with the relevant authorities to clarify the importance of mental health for the target groups and to work on providing all appropriate solutions for them in order to create a strong and cohesive family environment, far from mental health problems.

On the other hand, the Executive Director of Aman Center pointed out the increase in the number of beneficiaries of the center's services during the activities of the center's introductory pavilion in health centers and the WWRC, where the number of beneficiaries over three days reached more than 2,500 people, from different groups in society, including females and males from different nationalities.

The Executive Director added that the services are provided free of charge to all women, children, and victims of family disintegration due to violence, and the center's goal is to raise their awareness and provide them with social protection.

Dr. Hilal Al Rifai, WWRC acting CEO and Medical Director expressed his happiness with the center's partnership with Aman Center.

He said that the WWRC will have an effective role in integrating Aman's programs with the center's training programs and awareness and safety programs, and this cooperation will extend and expand to conduct joint research to achieve the State of Qatar's ambition to lead in protecting human rights.

For her part, Head of the Communication and Information Office at Aman Center Hanan Al Ali highlighted the importance of celebrating international days to activate the principle of community and international partnership through cooperation with the health sector in the State of Qatar, represented by Hamad Medical Corporation and the Primary Health Care Corporation, to contribute to raising awareness and educating society about the dangers of psychological stress.

She added: Aman Center aims to create a safe environment for women, children, and victims of family violence by hosting awareness events in collaboration with health centers and sharing educational messages on social media, highlighting the importance of mental health and ensuring protection for these groups.