President Zelensky Starts Meeting With Italy's PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has begun his meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
Zelensky shared this update on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
The meeting's ceremonial opening was broadcast on the President's Office YouTube channel.
Previously, Zelensky stated his intent to present the Victory Plan to key partners, including Italy.
Earlier today, President Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London and to French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. He emphasized that the Victory Plan is designed to create the right conditions for just end to the war and serve as a bridge to the upcoming Peace Summit.
