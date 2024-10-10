UN Humanitarian Vessel Hit In Russian Attack On Odesa Region Ports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a Russian attack on Odesa region in the early hours of October 10, a container ship carrying packaged sunflower oil - part of humanitarian cargo commissioned by the United Nations for delivery to Palestine - was struck.

Ukraine's of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval posted this on , as reported by Ukrinform.

"On the night of October 10, the state once again launched a ballistic missile strike on the ports, killing eight people and injuring eleven," he stated.

Also under fire was a ship carrying 45 containers of packaged sunflower oil.“This shipment was a humanitarian consignment commissioned by the UN for delivery to Palestine,” Koval specified.

He emphasized: "Despite the war, Ukraine supplies food to 400 million people worldwide. Therefore, we urgently need enhanced air defense for our country and continued international support. Ukraine's food security is directly tied to global food security."

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of October 9, Russian forces launched a ballistic attack on Odesa's port infrastructure, damaging a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag - the container ship Shui Spirit.