Center For Empowerment And Care Of The Elderly Holds Forum For Its Members

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), one of the centers under the umbrella of the Qatar Social Work Foundation, which operates under the umbrella of the of Social Development and Family, organized today the great ones forum for the center's members, in conjunction with the Arab Day for the Elderly.

The forum was attended by the Minister of Social Development and Family HE Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad and a number of Their Excellencies Ministers and senior officials in the state.

The forum included the showing of a video of members of the center sharing their stories on joining Ehsan's clubs. They thanked during the video the State of Qatar's wise leadership and everyone who contributed in supporting and caring for them.

The ceremony also included a segment which addressed messages of appreciation and respect from the young to the elders, and reviewed the cognitive and life experiences that the new generation of adults has acquired.