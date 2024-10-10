Minister Of Social Development And Family Highlights The Wealth That Elders Represent

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Social Development and Family HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad expressed her deep appreciation for esteemed elders, emphasizing that they are the true foundation upon which Qatar's modern renaissance was built.

This statement was made during her participation in a Forum for the elderly organized by the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), one of the centers under the umbrella of the Qatar Social Work Foundation, which operates under the umbrella of the of Social Development and Family. The event was held under the patronage and in the attendance of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in conjunction with the Arab Day for the Elderly.

Her Excellency said that father and mothers are the true wealth, as they were the generation that laid the foundation of Qatar's modern renaissance, nurturing the seeds that have now blossomed into prosperity and stability. Her Excellency also highlighted that they were the ones who instilled the values of noble ethics and Islamic principles.

Her Excellency added that, as a result, meeting their requests is the least the current generation can offer in gratitude, stressing that they were deserving of all respect. Her Excellency also stressed that part of the current generation's was to fulfill their needs and improve the quality of services offered to them.

Executive Director of Ehsan Manal Al Mannai meanwhile emphasized that the senior population holds a distinguished place within the priorities of the nations wise leadership. She noted that this focus is clearly reflected in the establishment of legislation and laws that safeguard the rights of the elderly material, moral, and social. She added that these legislative measures help seniors overcome challenges associated with their age, representing the nations acknowledgment of their role in achieving comprehensive development in Qatar.

Al Mannai commended the high regard for parents and elders from all segments of Qatari society, which she noted is a core part of Qatari culture, rooted in Islamic and Arab values that emphasize respect for parents and care for the elderly. She affirmed that Ehsan operates with a forward-looking vision to fulfill the aspirations of Qatars elders. Recently, the center has launched various services and programs specifically designed to develop and enhance the skills of the senior population, aligning with contemporary demands and raising awareness of their needs across different fields.

During the forum, a video was shown featuring members of the center sharing their stories, feelings, and experiences of joining Ehsans clubs. In the video, they expressed gratitude to Qatar's leadership and everyone who has contributed to their support and care.

The event also included a segment where messages of respect and appreciation were shared by the younger generation with the esteemed elders. This segment also highlighted the knowledge and life experiences passed down from seniors to the younger generation.

It is worth noting that the General Secretariat of the Arab League, during its 42nd session of the Council of Arab Social Affairs Ministers, approved celebrating the Arab Day for the Elderly based on Qatars proposal, dedicating October 10 as an annual Arab Day for the Elderly, starting from 2023.