Russians Strike Kupiansk Killing One Person, Injuring Another

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched strikes on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region on October 10, which resulted in the death of one person and injury to another.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office posted thison Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

“According to the investigation data, a 64-year-old woman was killed in the village of Kruhliakivka due to the shelling,” the post reads.

Later, around 16:30, the Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk, injuring a 77-year-old man who was subsequently hospitalized.

The Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the attacks damaged residential homes and farm structures in the targeted areas. Under the procedural oversight of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office, pretrial investigations have begun into violations of the laws and customs of war (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors and police investigators are working to document these war crimes committed by the Russian forces.

Earlier on October 10, Russian forces conducted an airstrike on Kharkiv district, injuring at least five people, identified later as a family of five from Cherkaska Lozova, including three children aged two, six, and fifteen.