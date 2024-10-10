White House Has No Decision Yet Regarding Upcoming Ramstein Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration is continuing to work out the details of President Joe Biden's postponed visit to Germany, as well as the possibility of holding a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known as the Ramstein format.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this on Thursday, October 10, in Washington, AN Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Commenting on the President's postponed visit to Germany, she stated that this visit is of upmost importance for him.

When asked if the UDCC meeting would occur at the head-of-state level or ministerial level, Jean-Pierre did not provide specifics, only noting that the matter has been deferred.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Biden, Macron, Scholz, and Starmer had planned to meet on October 12 in Berlin, after which they were scheduled to proceed to the U.S. Air Force Base in Ramstein for the first meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on the same day. However, on October 8, it was announced that Biden had postponed his visit to Germany due to the threat of a powerful hurricane in the southern United States.