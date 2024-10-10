ANVIO VR Expands U.S. Presence With New Detroit Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANVIO's immersive free-roam virtual reality experiences are making waves across the U.S. entertainment landscape driven by rising demand.

ANVIO, a leading European developer in location-based entertainment (LBE) and global VR franchise operator, is expanding rapidly in the U.S. market. Known for its turnkey solution, the company offers an easy setup process, low startup costs, customizable options, and 24/7 support, making it an ideal partner for VR businesses. Its diverse game library also appeals to a broad range of players, enhancing the overall experience. With over 50 venues worldwide, ANVIO identifies the U.S. as a key area for growth.This expansion aligns with broader market trends. According to Mordor Intelligence , the Location-Based Virtual Reality (LBVR) market is projected to grow from USD 1.58 billion in 2024 to USD 8.73 billion by 2029, with North America leading this surge. The growth is driven by increasing demand for immersive entertainment and cutting-edge VR technology."We are responding to the market's growing appetite for immersive experiences by aiming to launch ten new franchise and partner locations by the end of 2024," says Dennis Voronin, ANVIO's Sales and Partnerships Manager.ANVIO's Presence in the United StatesANVIO VR has built a strong presence across the U.S., with locations in cities like Los Angeles, Santa Monica, San Diego, and Greenville, offering free-roam VR experiences that appeal to a broad audience.For example, the Redondo Beach location, the largest in ANVIO's U.S. network, spans 6,500 square feet and can host up to 150 guests with nine unique attractions, making it a top choice for corporate events with clients like SpaceX and McKinsey. On a smaller scale, the Greenville, South Carolina venue offers a more intimate 1,000-square-foot arena, featuring full-motion VR, racing simulators, escape rooms, and diverse games. With a full menu and curated beer selection, it has become a popular downtown destination, blending immersive entertainment with a social experience.These examples highlight ANVIO's versatility in adapting to different markets, offering both large, corporate-focused venues and smaller, community-centered spaces, each providing a unique experience tailored to its visitors. As the company expands further in the U.S. with new clubs set to open soon, each venue will continue to offer something special, ensuring a one-of-a-kind VR experience for all.Midwest Debut - DetroitANVIO is excited to announce its new Michigan location , marking the company's Midwest debut. Scheduled for mid-October, the venue will be located at 1030 Randolph Street in downtown Detroit, a city known for its rich automotive heritage and iconic Motown music legacy. This new franchise represents a significant milestone for the company as it expands its footprint into this vibrant region.The VR club will feature ANVIO's flagship 40x40-foot gaming arena, designed for immersive VR experiences. In addition to the free-roam VR arena, the venue will offer standalone VR machines, a pool table, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and private party space. With plans for a bar area, the 2,865-square-foot venue is set to become a local hotspot.Leading this new venture is Terrance Webster, an ICU nurse making his first foray into business ownership. After discovering free-roam VR in Atlanta in 2021, Terrance was hooked on the immersive experience. His enthusiasm grew after visiting ANVIO's Los Angeles location. As a lifelong gamer, Terrance was impressed by ANVIO's freedom of movement and decided to bring the experience to Detroit.Terrance explains the uniqueness of his Detroit venue: "This is a niche that not a lot of people offer. In Detroit, I don't have any competition. If you're looking for VR in the city, it's going to be me, and I'm going to provide the best quality experience possible." He recalls his research into VR companies, which led him to ANVIO. "When I tried the ANVIO location, I knew this was the right choice. The immersive experience was incredible, especially with features like the fans in Zarya Station that made you feel like you were in a real dust storm."Terrance is quick to praise the support he has received from ANVIO: "The franchising process has been fantastic. If you love gaming, you'll enjoy every step of this journey. The company offers excellent support, and their fees are better compared to other companies, while the quality is just as good, if not better. It was a no-brainer for me."He also offers advice for future VR franchisees: "Understand that it's going to take time, and you'll need patience and perseverance. There are always moving parts in business, and things may change along the way. But if you stay consistent and work hard, it will come to life." Terrance's commitment and enthusiasm are sure to make the Detroit location a standout success in the city's entertainment scene.ANVIO Expands FurtherFollowing its launch in Detroit, ANVIO is also set to open a new VR park in Long Beach, California, led by partner Alejandro Buenrostro. After experiencing VR for the first time at his daughter's birthday party, Alejandro became passionate about bringing this unique entertainment option to his community. The Long Beach venue will feature at least two game zones, with the opening date to be announced soon.Looking to strengthen its presence nationwide, ANVIO will debut its games later this year in North Fort Myers, Florida. Additionally, plans are underway to open a new franchise in Texas, while expansion on the East Coast targets major cities like Atlanta, Georgia, and another location in North Carolina, marking an exciting phase of national growth for ANVIO.About ANVIO:ANVIO is a rapidly growing location-based VR operator and free-roam VR content developer. The company has been operating in the VR entertainment market since 2016. It is expanding globally, with over 50 locations in 13 countries accommodating over 20,000 players monthly. ANVIO's game library currently features nine games targeting different segments of customers.ANVIO is a proven turnkey solution for location-based virtual reality businesses with a simple startup process. Offering low investment, an easy customization process, and professional 24/7 technical support, the ANVIO VR solution combines multiple benefits at all stages of business development.

