AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report | September 2024


10/10/2024 3:30:43 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
September YTD - September Beginning
Inventory
2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Sep 2024
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 10,022 12,689 -21.0 106,120 125,653 -15.5 78,045
40 < 100 HP 4,615 5,214 -11.5 40,840 45,131 -9.5 36,324
100+ HP 1,877 2,551 -26.4 17,413 19,468 -10.6 12,257
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,514 20,454 -19.3 164,373 190,252 -13.6 126,626
4WD Farm Tractors 447 526 -15.0 3,112 3,060 1.7 1,019
Total Farm Tractors 16,961 20,980 -19.2 167,485 193,312 -13.4 127,645
Self-Prop Combines 530 894 -40.7 4,462 5,686 -21.5 1,765

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .

CONTACT: ... Association of Equipment Manufacturers 4142720943

