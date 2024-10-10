Rafael Nadal Bids Farewell: Tennis Legend To Retire After Davis Cup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rafael Nadal, the Spanish icon with 22 Grand Slam singles titles, announced his retirement on Thursday. The 38-year-old champion will hang up his racket after the Davis Cup finals.



Nadal's decision marks the end of an illustrious career that cemented his place among tennis greats. Nadal expressed his excitement about representing his country one last time at the Davis Cup.



He views this as a fitting conclusion to his professional journey, which began with the 2004 Davis Cup final in Seville. The tournament's knockout stage is scheduled for November 19-24.



Injuries have plagued Nadal's recent seasons, limiting him to just 23 matches in the past two years. He missed the 2023 French Open and suffered a first-round defeat at this year's tournament.



Despite these setbacks, Nadal 's legacy remains untarnished. The "King of Clay" secured his last Roland Garros title in 2022, boasting an impressive 112-4 record at the French Open.





Rafael Nadal's Retirement

Nadal's retirement follows that of his longtime rival Roger Federer two years ago. This leaves Novak Djokovic as the sole active member of the "Big Three" with 24 Grand Slam victories.



Nadal expressed gratitude to his family and team for their support throughout his stellar career. He gave special thanks to his uncle Toni, who coached him for most of his time on the court.



Nadal credited his uncle for helping him overcome numerous challenges in his sporting life. To his fans, Nadal conveyed heartfelt appreciation for their unwavering support and energy.



He described his career as a dream come true and expressed contentment with his efforts. Nadal emphasized that he had given his absolute best in every aspect of his tennis journey.



After declining a special ceremony following his early exit from this year's French Open , Nadal is expected to receive an emotional tribute at Roland Garros next year. This farewell will undoubtedly be a poignant moment for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

