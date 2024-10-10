Min. Al-Huwaila Inaugurates Initiative For Linking Elderly With Orphaned Kids

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila launched on Thursday the initiative "lamat al-ahel" for srenthening the bonds among generations.

The minister, in a statement belatedly marking the International Day for the Older People (Oct. 1), indicated that the initiative aimed at enhancing the connections between the elderly and the orphaned children.

The initiative, she said, aims at building sustainable humanitarian bonds among the generations and providing the chance for the seniors to offer wisdom and experience to the young orphans.

The minister, who addressed the ceremony, also marking inauguration of Al-Ferdos Diwaniya for the Elderly, thanked the Society of the Revival of Islamic Heritage for its support.

Meanwhile, the acting assistant undersecretary for social care, Dr. Jassem Al-Kandari, revealed in his statement during the ceremony that 3,887 old people had benefited from the mobile social care service and 35,323 others had gotten the card "awalawiah" that renders them eligible to get various services ahead of others.

Moreover, 6,446 old people have benefited from the special parking spots. (end)

