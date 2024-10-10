CSE Mining Stock Name And Symbol Change - West Oak Gold Corp. (CSE: WO)
Date
10/10/2024 2:39:11 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The Canadian stock exchange ( CSE) reports West Oak Gold Corp. (WO) has announced a name and symbol change to Silicon Metals Corp. (SI)
Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on October 11, 2024.
Disclosure documents are available at .
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on October 10, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
West Oak gold Corp. (WO) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole Silicon Metals Corp. (SI)
Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 11 octobre 2024
Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur .
Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 10 octobrere 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.
If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ...
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....
