DCO And UNDP Enter A New Partnership To Bridge Global Digital Divide And Accelerate Progress Towards The Sdgs Through St...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) At a special event on the sidelines of United Nations Summit of the Future hosted at UN Headquarters in New York, the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a new agreement to foster expanded digital cooperation to accelerate digital transformation around the world and boost efforts towards the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

DCO Secretary-General, Deemah AlYahya, and UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, signed a global Memorandum of Understanding to expand cooperation on advancing digital policy; enhancing digital indices and research; improving digital capacities and skills; promoting digital solutions and meaningful participation women in ICT; as well as fostering global advocacy for bridging the digital divide.

“DCO is dedicated to working hand-in-hand with stakeholders to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that every nation, business, and individual has equitable access to the opportunities of the digital economy,” stressed Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO.“Today, we are happy to strengthen our collaboration with UNDP, enabling us to advance digital cooperation and drive meaningful synergies. By aligning our shared visions and objectives, we are focused on implementing concrete initiatives that will accelerate digital transformation and contribute to the achievement of the SDGs at a global level”.

In 2023, approximately one-third of the global population, or 2.6 billion people did not have access to the internet. The gap in household connectivity between urban and rural areas globally remains significant, with approximately 72 per cent of urban households having access, almost twice as much as in rural areas, at 38 per cent. As well, regional disparities remain very wide. In sub-Saharan Africa, internet penetration stands at around 30%, compared to over 90% penetration in North America. In response, UNDP has integrated digital transformation into its 2022-2025 Strategic Plan, recognizing it as a crucial driver for achieving the SDGs by 2030.

“The impact of digital transformation on economies, service delivery, and societies is profound-it enhances information accessibility, increases productivity, and facilitates data-driven decision-making,” underscored UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.“But transformation requires determined and sustained action supported by transformative policies and agendas. Unlocking the full potential of digital transformation requires collaboration across borders, sectors, and the entire digital society. The importance of digital cooperation cannot be overstated.”

This new global partnership signed today builds on the pioneering Digital for Sustainable Development (D4SD) initiative, that Regional Bureau for Arab States in UNDP launched last year at UN General Assembly, with DCO as one of its founding partners.

