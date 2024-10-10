عربي


Massacre At Rufaida School: 22 Martyrs And Dozens Injured

10/10/2024 2:18:42 PM

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Israeli airstrikes targeted Rufaida school in Deir Al Balah, south of Gaza.
Ismail Thawabtah, Director-General of the government media Office in Gaza, spoke to Al Jazeera, stating that at least 22 citizens have been martyred, most of them children, women and elderly, with many more injured. Notably, the school is sheltering dozens of displaced people.


