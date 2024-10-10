BJP Chief JP Nadda To Visit Two Renowned Himachal Temples On Friday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda on Friday will visit two well-known temples in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the BJP, the Union will first visit Mata Naini Devi Mandir at around 9.30 a.m. The temple is located at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

From there, the BJP chief will leave Kulja Mata Mandir. He will visit the temple at around 11.20 p.m.

Kulja Mata Mandir, a well known temple in Himachal Pradesh, is located at Mastanpura, Nangal Dhakka in Bilaspur.

This will be the BJP chief's first visit to his home state after steering the party to a historic victory in Haryana Assembly polls where the party stormed to power for the third consecutive time.

Also, the BJP secured 29 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. Elections were held in the Union Territory for the first time since 2014, and also since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

However, the BJP's resounding performance came in Haryana where the party defied most Exit Poll results (which indicated BJP falling short of the required majority) to emerge the winner in the northern state by bagging 48 seats -- two more than the required mark from the government.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014. The recent victory made the party secure a hat-trick in Haryana, giving the party an opportunity to form a government for the third consecutive time.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP was defeated by the grand old party in the 2022 Assembly polls, following which a Congress-led government headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was formed.

J.P. Nadda, the BJP president, is also serving as the Minister of Health, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet.