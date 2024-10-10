EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Disposal

PNE Group sells wind in Sallachy, Scotland

Corporate News PNE Group sells wind farm in Sallachy, Scotland Cuxhaven , 10 October 2024 - The PNE Group continues to be successful internationally. In Scotland, the Group is now selling a wind farm with a nominal output of approx. 43 megawatts (MW) to Boralex, a Canadian renewable energy developer and producer. The focus is on wind and solar energy, hydropower and energy storage. The Sallachy wind farm is located in Sutherland, in the north of the Scottish Highlands. The project has reached a high stage of development. The wind farm has been approved, the grid connection is in place and the land for the wind farm has been secured. Nine wind turbines are planned. The permit allows up to 50 megawatts. Among other things, the project is characterised by electricity generation in harmony with nature. The project was unanimously consented by The Highland Council in April 2022, after significant public support was expressed in favour of the project. The local communities are set to benefit from up to £6.5m in community benefit funds over the lifetime of the project.

'We are delighted that we have now found a buyer for the Sallachy wind farm in Boralex, for whom the generation of electricity from renewable energies and climate protection are just as important as they are for us,' says Per Hornung Pedersen, CEO of PNE AG. Roland Stanze; COO of PNE, adds: 'It has taken more than 10 years from the initial idea to the current sale. It's great that this long commitment is now leading to success, and that Sallachy Wind farm will now be built and operating by 2028.' About the PNE Group The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies. Contact:



