The Journey Of Friendship And Support Through Service

MENAFN - 3BL) In a heartwarming story of friendship and resilience, watch how American Premium Guest Services Agent Armie Pilarca-Woods and customer Pat Gonzalez turned frequent encounters at the Admirals Club into a powerful and lasting friendship.

Pat, who confided in Armie in her own cancer battle, became a crucial support for Armie when she faced her own diagnosis. Now, both breast cancer survivors, Armie and Pat reflect on their 30-year friendship journey that started with a customer interaction.

To support the 2024 Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign and contribute to this important cause, visit SU2C/AA .