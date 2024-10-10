The Journey Of Friendship And Support Through Service
10/10/2024 2:00:30 PM
In a heartwarming story of friendship and resilience, watch how American airlines
Premium Guest Services Agent Armie Pilarca-Woods and customer Pat Gonzalez turned frequent encounters at the Admirals Club into a powerful and lasting friendship.
Pat, who confided in Armie in her own cancer battle, became a crucial support for Armie when she faced her own diagnosis. Now, both breast cancer survivors, Armie and Pat reflect on their 30-year friendship journey that started with a customer interaction.
To support the 2024 Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign and contribute to this important cause, visit SU2C/AA .
