Blue Water Film Festival Announces 2025 Honorees In Celebration Of UN - World Water Day, Featuring Matthew Modine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue Water Institute is proud to announce the honorees for the 6th Annual Blue Water Festival taking place March 20-23, 2025 celebrating UN World Water Day

- Greg Reitman, Festival DirectorSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) is proud to announce the honorees for its 6th Annual Blue Water Film Festival, taking place from March 20-23, 2025. In celebration of UN - World Water Day , the festival will honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the protection and preservation of our planet's most precious resource - water. The festival will also feature a special live performance by blues legend, Taj Mahal, and present actor and environmental activist, Matthew Modine , with the Visionary Award.The Blue Water Film Festival, presented by the Blue Water Institute, is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of water conservation and sustainability through the power of film. Each year, the festival brings together filmmakers, activists, and environmentalists from around the world to showcase impactful and thought-provoking films that highlight the critical issues surrounding water.This year's honorees include Matthew Modine, known for his roles in films such as "Full Metal Jacket" and "Stranger Things," who will receive the Visionary Award for his dedication to environmental activism. Modine is a vocal advocate for clean water and has been involved in various initiatives to protect and preserve water resources. Blues legend, Taj Mahal, will also be honored for his contributions to the music industry and his commitment to raising awareness about water conservation.The Blue Water Awards show, held on the final night of the festival, will feature a special live performance by Taj Mahal, as well as the presentation of awards to the winning films in various categories. The festival will also include panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities for attendees to engage in meaningful conversations about water conservation and sustainability."We are thrilled to announce our 2025 honorees for the Blue Water Film Festival," said festival director, Greg Reitman . "Their dedication and passion for protecting our planet's water resources is truly inspiring, and we are honored to recognize their contributions. We are also excited to have the legendary Taj Mahal perform at our awards show, adding a special touch to our celebration of UN - World Water Day."SUPPORTING ECO FILMMAKERSThe Blue Water Film Institute supports the Blue Water Film Festival as an emerging festival whose intention is to bring greater awareness to and engagement for our big blue planet's precious life supply of water-our oceans, aquifers, rivers, dams, lakes, streams, and waterway systems through cinema and engagement. BWFF, known for its environmental programming, works to provide opportunities for support and mentorship of the emerging voicesof up-and coming environmental filmmakers. Blue Water Film Festival is a boutique event beloved by conscious and environmental film fans and auteurs alike.###About Blue Water Film FestivalFounded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates the United Nations World Water Day, March 22nd. The Blue Water Film Festival takes place in San Diego, home to the Scripps Oceanographic Institution. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our Blue Planet; The festival's purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non- US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film.###About the Blue Water InstituteBlue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet. The Institute's purpose is to innovate for ocean-based solutions and environmental programs that discover, develop and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world to create films and projects for sustainability, industry change and the greater good of the planet.BWFF is an official 501(c)(3) non-profit. For more information about the Blue Water Film Festival and to purchase tickets, visit . Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BWFF2025.

Chelsea Van Voorhis

Blue Water Institute

+1 310-985-2583

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.